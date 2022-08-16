PARA CYCLING: New World Champion Ronan Grimes chats to Galway Bay FM

At the Paracycling Worlds in Baie Comeau, Canada on Sunday (14th August), Athenry’s Ronan Grimes became the county’s newest world champions.

The Athenry man won the C4 road race in a five-man sprint to finally get his place on top of the podium.

Since his debut in 2017, Ronan has risen up the ranks winning multiple international titles and medals and just missing out on a top three spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

He came into Worlds as one of the time trial favourites but came third in that discipline on Friday. But despite just the two-day turnaround, he wouldn’t be denied glory.

Upon returning home to Ireland, Ronan Grimes chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly about achieving his dreams, the experience and his journey there, Paris 2024 and how important it is to know when to rest.