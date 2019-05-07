Para-athlete Leo Hynes Brings Home Gold and Bronze Medals for Ireland

Leo Hynes won both gold and bronze medals for Ireland last week at the Pontevedra ITU Aquathlon World Championships in Spain. For his performance in the duathlon (run, bike, run) Leo took home the bronze and after a titanic effort in the aquathlon (1000m swim, 5k run) event he took home the top prize.

Leo became Visually Impaired in late 2015 having first being diagnosed with Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in 2009. However this has not stopped his grit and determination to train and compete at the highest level possible in spite of his visual impairment. He competes with a guide for his events, on a tandem bike for the cycling component and tethered to a guide for his running and swimming events.

Leo started his triathlon journey with Tri-Lakes triathlon club and as a result of some fantastic individual performances is also part of the Irish High-Performance Development Squad. He now focusing on qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and is facing a gruelling 12 month qualification period starting in June of this year. Para-athletes compete in as many international events as possible to build up their points tally over the course of the year with the top of the field eventually being selected for competition in Tokyo.

There will be a homecoming to celebrate Leo’s duathlon achievement on Wednesday, (May 8th) at 7pm in the Corralea Court Hotel, Tuam. All are welcome to celebrate with Leo, his wife Aisling and his family.

Leo’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRfiKhpanwxmyiY1xZJTdsg



Tri-Lakes website: https://trilakes.ie/

