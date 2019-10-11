Padraig Joyce To Be Put Forward For Ratification As New Galway Senior Football Manager

Galway Bay FM Sport Understands that Padraig Joyce has accepted the Galway Bay FM Sport Understands that Padraig Joyce has accepted the position of Galway Senior Football Manager and his name will be put forward for ratification at a meeting of the Galway County Board next Friday. It is also understood that his management team will consist of John Divilly, John Concannon and Micheal O’Domhnaill with the new management team getting a three-year term

A Statement from the Galway County Board Said…

Following interviews for the position of Galway Senior Football Manager, the interview Committee will be recommending Padraic Joyce and his selectors John Divilly, Michéal Ó Domhnaill and John Concannon for ratification to the Management and County Committee at their meeting next week.

Galway G.A.A would like to thank Liam Kearns for his interest in the fortunes of Galway and wish him well in the future