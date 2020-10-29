Padraic Mannion Looks Forward To Hurling Return As Galway Wait On The Fitness Of Key Personnel Ahead Of Wexford Clash

Galway are waiting on the fitness of key personnel ahead of Saturday’s Leinster senior hurling semi-final against Wexford in Croke Park.

Daithi Burke is a major doubt after being forced off in Turloughmore’s county final loss to St. Thomas.

But there are also concerns for 2017 captain David Burke and Beagh defender Adrian Tuohey who have only recently returned to training following injuries.

==

Davy Fitzgerald’s Slaneysiders are the current provincial champions while Galway exited at the group stage last year following a final day defeat to Dublin.

When the two teams met in May 2019, it finished 0-16 apiece in Pearse Stadium and the 2017 All-Ireland champions eventually were eliminated on scoring difference despite wins over Carlow and Kilkenny.

There has to be a winner on Saturday evening and Galway haven’t lost in the championship to Wexford since the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final.

Captain Padraic Mannion says he’s glad that they are finally getting back to competitive action after eight months.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 6.15pm.