2 September 2024

Over The Line – The Stephanie Dowling-Folan Interview

Former Galwegians, Connacht and Ireland Women’s player Stephanie Dowling-Folan was the special guest on Over The Line on Monday night.

She spoke to George McDonagh about her career in Rugby and her current career as a Sports Injury Therapist.

