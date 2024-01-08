Galway Bay FM

8 January 2024

Over The Line – The Rossa Ryan Interview

Corofin Jockey Rossa Ryan has had a 2023 to remember.

Not only has he surpassed 200 winners in a calendar year, but he also won his first group one on Shaquille to win the July Cup at Newmarket.

Rossa sat down with George McDonagh to look at his career so far.

Rossa Ryan pictured with Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh

