12 March 2024

Over The Line – The Ray Silke Interview

All-Ireland winning captain of both Corofin and Galway Ray Silke joined George and John in studio on Monday Night’s Over The Line.

Over The Line guest Ray Silke pictured with John and George on Monday Night.

