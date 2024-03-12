Over The Line – The Ray Silke Interview

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar stand just 60 minutes away from completing their historic season on a winning note when they play Limerick’s Scoil Pól Ki...
The fixtures for the 2024 All-Island Cup Group Stage have been confirmed with the first round of games set to kick off on March 23rd.The competition invo...
Division 1 Football League Thu, 14 Mar, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Killannin 20:00, Fri, 15 Mar, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V St M...
Two rural villages in County Galway are fast becoming centres of rising female talent in Irish motorsport. Craughwell’s Aoife Raftery, the only female...