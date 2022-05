This week’s guest on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, Diarmaid Blake, Cian O’Connell and George McDonagh.

They chat about Galway’s win over Leitrim in the Connacht Football Championship, the Tailteann Cup, Galway United’s 4-0 success in Cobh Ramblers, Premier League news and all the talking points at local, national and international level.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.