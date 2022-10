This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, John Mulligan, Mike Rafferty and George McDonagh.

They chatted about the intermediate hurling final, senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals, ladies football finals, Connacht rugby’s defeat to Leinster, Galway United’s draw with Wexford plus more.

And they also feature the senior and intermediate hurling teams of the week.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.