Our guest on Over The Line on Bank Holiday Monday was Galway dual hurling and football star, Kevin Brady.

Kevin won u16 as captain and two minor All-Ireland titles in hurling and a U21 All-Ireland in football. He played for the Galway senior hurling & football team for five years.

At club level, he played football with Kilconly and hurling with Sylane & Castlegar.

Kevin joined Gerry and George in studio.