Over The Line – The Fiona Scally Interview

Share story:

The interview on Over The Line was with Paralympics Communication and Commercial Executive Fiona Scally.

Fiona played basketball for Maree and represented Ireland at International level.

She also played rugby for Connacht before joining Paralympics Ireland.

Fiona spoke to Gerry Murphy and Mike Rafferty about her work with Paralympics Ireland and about Ireland’s chances at next year’s Paralympics in Paris.