Over The Line Special – Salthill Prepares For The Return Of The Iconic 5’s

This June Bank Holiday Weekend, teams from all over the country will be heading to Salthill for the return of the Iconic Salthill 5’s tournament that will take place in Salthill Park on June 3rd and 4th.

This competition was first played in the mid 1970s and barring a couple of years where it was not played has been a must-see event in the Galway sporting calendar.

To celebrate this special occasion, Mikey Gilmore and Ruairi Guckian of the organising committee joined John Mulligan in the studio to talk about the 5’s and what will be happening that weekend.