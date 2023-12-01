Over The Line Special – Corofin vs St. Brigid’s (LIVE! in Canavan’s, Belclare)

Share story:

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ started the build up to the Connacht senior club football final this Friday (1st December).

Corofin clash with St. Brigid’s, for the first time in the decider since 2016. The Roscommon outfit were also successful in the 2006 and 2011 finals.

Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan was joined by various guests in Canavans in Belclare, including Shane Canney, Ciarán McGrath, Frank Morris, chairman Tom Greaney and Gary Delaney.

One of his guests was former Corofin footballer Ciarán McGrath who chatted with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly earlier in the week about playing against St. Brigid’s and what he expects on Sunday.

Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday (3rd December) is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.