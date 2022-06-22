OVER THE LINE SPECIAL – 1991 Galway United FAI Cup Winning Side To Be Honoured Friday

Galway United’s game on Friday night at home to Treaty United will have added significance as their special guests will be members of the historic 1991 FAI Cup winning squad.

United won the cup for the first and only time on May 12th when Johnny Glynn’s finish from a Tommy Keane cross saw them beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 at Lansdowne Road.

The team will be introduced to home fans at half-time at the Treaty United game following a get together hosted by Galway United and the Galway United Friends Co-Operative earlier in the evening.

John Mulligan was joined by Bernie O’Connell to speak about Friday Night’s event and to look at the importance of that win 31 years later.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of that famous game. Commentary from Bernie O’Connell and Tommy Shields.

First Half

Second Half

The Reaction

Following the Cup Final, Bernie O’Connell spoke to Jimmy Nolan, Joe Hanley, Larry Wyse and George Guest.

Presented by Donal Mahon

This is how Galway Bay FM covered the win that Sunday night. Presented by Joe McDonagh and starting with Bernie’s match report followed by interviews with goalscorer Johnny Glynn, manager Joey Malone and sponsor Barry Brennan.

Joe also gives details of the homecoming that was to happen the following night.

Note: Commentary was recorded on the 12th of May 1991 by Tommy Shields – Our appreciation and thanks to Tommy for permission to use the recordings so we could take the commentary and reaction from them.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that stunning triumph, Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty headed to Eamonn Deacy Park on the Over The Line programme of the 17th of May 2021 to chat to four of that successful side – Kevin Cassidy, Stephen Lally, Noel Mernagh and Peter Carpenter.

And on ‘Sunday Sport’ the previous day, John Mulligan relived the closing moments of that memorable tie in Lansdowne Road and caught up with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Bernie O’Connell and Tommy Shields.