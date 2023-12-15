Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

OVER THE LINE: Sarsfields Camogie Final Special from Gallaghers in Ballyfa

On Friday’s night’s ‘Over The Line’ (15th December), Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane was joined by a host of guests as Sarsfields started the build-up to the AIB All-Ireland senior camogie final.

The New Inn/Bullaun club are appearing in their fifth straight final and seeking a fourth crown in five campaigns, including a three-in-a-row to match Pearses’ achievement in 2002.

Tommy was joined by Brian Gallagher, John Noone, Tony Ward, Frank Cahalan, Sean Ryan, Pádraig Kelly, Aisling Deely, Imelda Hobbins, Marese Flanagan, Mary McNamara, Joan Poland and Collette Gormally.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday (17th December) is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Back row: Tommy Devane, Brian Gallagher, John Noone, Tony Ward, Frank Cahalan, Sean Ryan, Pádraig Kelly. Front: Aisling Deely, Imelda Hobbins, Marese Flanagan, Mary Mc Namara, Joan Poland, Collette Gormally

