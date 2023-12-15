OVER THE LINE: Sarsfields Camogie Final Special from Gallaghers in Ballyfa

On Friday’s night’s ‘Over The Line’ (15th December), Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane was joined by a host of guests as Sarsfields started the build-up to the AIB All-Ireland senior camogie final.

The New Inn/Bullaun club are appearing in their fifth straight final and seeking a fourth crown in five campaigns, including a three-in-a-row to match Pearses’ achievement in 2002.

Tommy was joined by Brian Gallagher, John Noone, Tony Ward, Frank Cahalan, Sean Ryan, Pádraig Kelly, Aisling Deely, Imelda Hobbins, Marese Flanagan, Mary McNamara, Joan Poland and Collette Gormally.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday (17th December) is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Sarsfields vs Dicksboro (All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final Preview from Both Camps) @SarsfieldsCC #gbfmsportshttps://t.co/zJEwJHAPyD — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) December 12, 2023