Over The Line Road To The Superbowl – Conference Playoffs Special

This Sunday the NFL reaches the conference playoffs with four teams vying for the two spots in Superbowl LVII which will be held in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona on February 12th.

First up will be the clash of The San Francisco 49ers and The Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field followed by The Cincinnati Bengals and The Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

John Mulligan was joined in the studio by long-time NFL fans Eoin Wood and Coilin O’Halloran to look at the season so far and to look forward to Sunday’s games.