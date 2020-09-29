Over the Line Podcast – September 29th

Part One

Part One of this week’s Over The Line with Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh featured Connacht Coach Andy Friend, Niall Canavan looked back at the County Senior Hurling Semi-Final, Kevin Dwyer took a look at an amazing weekend in the Club Championships and St Michael’s Minor Manager Blaine Sheridan joined the lads to talk about their historic Championship win.

Legendary Irish golfer Des Smyth joined Gerry and George in Part Two of the programme as they looked at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Jonathan Higgins spoke to the lads about the Premier League and chairman of the Galway FA Tom Trill spoke about Covid-19 in local soccer.