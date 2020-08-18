Over the Line podcast – August 17th

Listen back to the first hour of Monday night’s Over the Line programme as Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh and Kevin O’Dwyer chat to Galway hurling chairman Paul Bellew about the huge response to live GAA match streaming in Galway since club action resumed, Kevin looks back on the club football championship weekend and William Davies looks ahead to the return of Pro14 rugby and Connacht v Ulster next Sunday in the Aviva Stadium…

In the second hour of the show, the lads are joined by newly crowned Irish U18 Boys Golf Champion Sam Murphy from Portumna, John Barry from Galway Sailing Club talks about the Cong to Galway Sailing Race and Sarah Kinsella discusses the opening round of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby…