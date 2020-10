In this episode, Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh and Ollie Turner discuss a crazy week for Galway United, the start of the championship for Galway senior hurlers and ladies football team, as well as the weekend’s rugby and racing.

0:00 to 13:18 Galway Utd v Bray

13:18 to 19:34 Galway ladies v Tipperary

19:34 to 40:27 Galway v Wexford SHC

40:27 to 50:29 Rugby

50:29 to 54:07 Horse Racing