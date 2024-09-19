Galway Bay FM

19 September 2024

Over The Line Online LIVE Special – County Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals

John Mulligan presents live ONLINE coverage of this evening’s Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals Between Tuam Stars and Mountbellew/Moylough in Duggan Park and St James and Killannin in Corofin.

 

Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Final

Tuam Stars v Mountbellew/Moylough, 7.45pm Duggan Park

Commentary from Darren Kelly and Kevin Dwyer

Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Final

St James v Killannin, 7.45pm Corofin

Commentary from  Jonathan Higgins and Alan Keane

 

