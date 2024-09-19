19 September 2024
~1 minutes read
Over The Line Online LIVE Special – County Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals
John Mulligan presents live ONLINE coverage of this evening’s Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals Between Tuam Stars and Mountbellew/Moylough in Duggan Park and St James and Killannin in Corofin.
Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Final
Tuam Stars v Mountbellew/Moylough, 7.45pm Duggan Park
Commentary from Darren Kelly and Kevin Dwyer
Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Final
St James v Killannin, 7.45pm Corofin
Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Alan Keane