Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh, Kevin Dwyer and Sean Walsh look back on the weekend’s sport including Galway’s National Hurling League victory over Tipperary.

Fabienne Cooney joins them following Coláiste Bhaile Chláir’s FAI Schools Junior Cup Girls Success.

They also look ahead to the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.