Over The Line LIVE! at Mullagh Community Centre at the launch of ‘A Game of Crests’

On Friday (1st December), we were LIVE at Mullagh Community Centre for the launch of Alan Headd’s new book ‘A Game of Crests.’

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner was joined by Mullagh chairperson Tony Raftery, author Alan Headd, Mullagh and Galway All-Ireland winner Pete Finnerty, 1998 Corofin and Galway All-Ireland winning captain Ray Silke, and Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew.

The weekend preview ‘Over The Line’ programme broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.