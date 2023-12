Over the Line – Linda Mellerick Previews Sarsfields vs Sarsfields

Cork camogie legend and Echo columnist Linda Mellerick joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (1st December).

They looked ahead to the AIB All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final between Galway’s Sarsfields and Cork’s Sarsfields which takes place on Saturday.

Throw-in at Mallow on Saturday (2nd December) is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Sarsfields all set for another tilt at All-Ireland glory – https://t.co/KUtwg330II pic.twitter.com/UZdJEwfl22 — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) November 30, 2023