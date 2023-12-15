Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

OVER THE LINE: Kilkerrin/Clonberne Ladies Football Final Special from Clonberne Community Centre

On Friday night’s ‘Over The Line’ (15th December 2023), Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner headed to Clonberne Community Centre as Kilkerrin/Clonberne started to the build-up to the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

They are aiming to become the first-ever Galway club to win the title three years in a row against 10-time champions Ballymacarbry, who are appearing in the final for the first time since 1998.

Ollie was joined by a host of guests including former players, family, club members and local supporters from the parish.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday (16th December) is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

