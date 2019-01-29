Current track
Over The Line – January 28th

29 January 2019

Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh and Barry Cullinane looked back at the opening weekend of the Allianz National Leagues with Ciaran Murphy, Galway’s win in the Littlewoods National Camogie League with Galway manager Cathal Murray, The Premier League with Cathal Dervan and looked ahead to the Six Nations with John Muldoon and William Davies and they also spoke to CEO of Leopardstown Race Course Pat Keogh on the forthcoming Dublin Racing Festival and the Owner of the favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Presenting Percy, Mr Philip Reynolds.

 

