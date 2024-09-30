Over The Line – Galway FA Special

Monday Night’s Over The Line featured a special feature on the Galway FA as the new season gets up and running.

George and John were joined by Kevin O Neill Chairman, Tom Reddington treasurer, Mike Daly Head of Girls, Terry Lee Head of Fixtures,, Rob Horsnell Fixtures, Ger McGrath Fixtures Committee

Ger McGrath and Michael Daly talked about the league’s representative teams and Manager Brendan O’Connor announced the Galway Squad for the upcoming Oscar Traynor Cup that begins on Sunday against the Roscommon and District League.

The draws were also made for the Ladies Championship, Ladies Premier, U18 Division One and Two, Jimmy Sullivan, Schweppes, Jack Lillis, Joe Ryan and Michael Byrne Cup competitions with Galway United’s Greg Cunningham conducting the draw.

Galway Oscar Traynor Cup Squad

GOALKEEPERS Arek Mamala (Salthill Devon) TJ Forde (Athenry) Conor Winn (Uni of Galway) DEFENDERS Paul Scally (Salthill Devon) Gary O’Connell (Athenry) Calym Crowe (Salthill Devon) Adam Duffy (Athenry) Kacper Zatonski (Mervue Utd) Shane Cox (Maree-Oranmore) Luke O’Gorman (Mervue Utd) Nathan Ward (Galway Hibernians) MIDFIELDERS Joe Collins (Salthill Devon) Mark O’Halloran (Mervue Utd) Timmy Molloy (Salthill Devon) Aaron Neary (Mervue Utd) Aidan Coyle (Moyne Villa) Gerard O’Riordan (Uni of Galway) FORWARDS Mikey Fox (Salthill Devon) Colm Whelan (Maree-Oranmore) Colin Kelly (Salthill Devon) Ben Costelloe (Maree-Oranmore) Calum Browne (Colga) Padraic Cunningham (Moyne Villa) Tom Daly (Colga) Kody McCann (Mervue Utd)