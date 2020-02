On this Friday evening’s ‘Over The Line’:

Gerry Murphy looks ahead to the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final between Sarsfields and Slaughtneil with Tommy Devane;

Sean Walsh has news on the Galway senior hurling team to play Cork;

Kevin Dwyer looks ahead to Meath against Galway in the National Football League;

William Davies previews Connacht against the Kings;

There’s soccer and much more.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts on Galway Bay FM every Monday and Friday from 8pm.