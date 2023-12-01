Over The Line – Former Connacht and Leinster Winger Adam Byrne talks about Retirement and the two clubs meeting in the United Rugby Championship

Share story:

Former Connacht and Leinster winger Adam Byrne shocked the rugby world with his retirement at the age of just 29 in August. He joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (1st December).

They chatted about retirement, his new life in America and then went through who they think will reign supreme in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash between the two clubs.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday (2nd December) is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Connacht vs Leinster (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Pete Wilkins) #gbfmsportshttps://t.co/u80nMfnOWW — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) December 1, 2023