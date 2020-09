Last Monday night, Over The Line featured one of the true greats of Galway United in Peter Carpenter.

Known far and wide as “Cappy”, Peter went to Southampton and on his return, was part of the Galway United team that won the FAI Cup in 1991 and also won a league with St Patrick’s Athletic.

These days he is known for setting up Teamsport in 2012 who provide sports kits among other things and last August, he set up Peeteez.com

Peter took time out to speak to Gerry Murphy