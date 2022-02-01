PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP1

Welcome to episode 1 of ‘Over the Line Extra’, our weekly look at Galway GAA. Ollie Turner meets up with Kilkerrin Clonberne and Galway Ladies Football legend Annette Clarke after her teams famous All Ireland win last Saturday, while Sean Walsh talks Hurling with former Galway stalwart Cyril Donnellan. They Look at where Galway are at after the Walsh Cup, ahead of National League opener, and the discussion on proposals to restructure the Senior and Intermediate championships in Galway. This is a hot Topic!