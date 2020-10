On the first Over The Line podcast, we look ahead to Galway v Dublin in the National Football League with former Galway player Eddie Hoare, Sean Walsh talks to Galway Minor hurling manager Brian Hanley about the disruption to underage GAA competitions this week, Rob Murphy and William Davies preview Connacht’s trip to Edinburgh, Mike Rafferty looks ahead to Galway United v Bray and George McDonagh marks your card for the final three days of racing this year in Ballybrit.

