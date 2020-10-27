Over The Line – EP2

On the second episode of our Over the Line podcast, Tommy Devane speaks to Galway camogie manager Cathal Murray about the disappointment of the Intermediate team being deprived of a place in the championship, Galway U20 hurling manager Jeffrey Lynskey tells Niall Canavan about the disruption to his side’s championship preparations, Rob Murphy and William Davies discuss a famous win for Connacht in Edinburgh and Johnathan Higgins chats to Dundalk striker and Loughrea native Pat Hoban about a hectic league of Ireland schedule in recent weeks.

The programme is presented by Gerry Murphy, with Kevin Dwyer and Tommy Devane.

