28 October 2023

Over The Line – County Hurling Final Preview Special

This weekend sees the Brooks County Senior and Senior B and WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Finals take place in Duggan Park and Pearse Stadium.

Ballindereen and Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry meet in the Intermediate Final, Ahascragh/Fohenagh face Mullagh in the Senior B Final Replay and St Thomas and Turloughmore meet in one of the most anticipated Senior Hurling Finals in many years.

Galway Bay FM broadcast a special Over The Line on Friday looking ahead to all three games and the Junior 1 Hurling Final between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Ballinasloe.

Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh were joined by special guests Cyril Donnellan, Cyril Farrell, Aonghus Callinan who captained Liam Mellows to the County Senior title in 2017 and Andy Coen who was Gort’s winning captain in 2011.

Presented by Gerry Murphy.

 

 

 

