OVER THE LINE: Connacht Rugby Review Special (Monday, 23rd January 2023)

On this week’s show, we took a look at where Connacht Rugby stands after their disappointing performance against Newcastle Falcons in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

The English side were 35-21 winners forcing Andy Friend’s side to take the ‘away’ route as they’ll travel to Italy for their last-16 tie against Benetton Treviso in two months.

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy, William Davies, Rob Murphy and George McDonagh look back on that game and Connacht’s 2022-23 season so far.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

