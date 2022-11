Here is another opportunity to hear Galway Bay FM’s Connacht Club Championship Special where we broadcast from the four clubs who represent the county this weekend.

Jonathan Higgins in Wildlands in Maigh Cuilinn

John Mulligan in Lowrys Bar Clifden

Tommy Devane at Clonberne Community Centre

Ollie Turner in Glynns Bar Dunmore

Presented by Doc O’Connor

Sponsored by OxyGeneration #Oxygeneration #overtheline #gbfmsports