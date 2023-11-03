Over The Line 2023 County Senior Football Final Preview

Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn meet in the Bon Secours County Senior Football Final on Sunday next in Pearse Stadium.

The sides have not met in a County Senior Final since 1977.

As part of Over The Line on Friday Night, John Mulligan, Barry Cullinane and Padraic Cunningham looked at the chances of both teams.

We also heard from both camps ahead of Sunday.

