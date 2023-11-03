Galway Bay FM

3 November 2023



Over The Line 2023 County Intermediate Football Final Preview

Over The Line 2023 County Intermediate Football Final Preview

Saturday afternoon will see one of the most anticipated County Intermediate Football Finals for many years when Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey meet in Tuam Stadium.

Monivea/Abbey were relegated from Senior last year while Kilconly lost to Dunmore MacHales in the Intermediate Final.

Galway Bay FM’s Over The Line broadcast a special preview on Friday Night.

John Mulligan was joined by Barry Cullinane and Padraic Cunningham in studio while Jonathan Higgins and Tommy Devane broadcast live from the two clubs.

We also heard from both managers ahead of the final.

Tommy Devane and guests in Donoghues in Abbeyknockmoy.

 

Jonathan Higgins and guests in Kilconly Hall during our preview of the County Intermediate Final.

 

