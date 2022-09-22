Over 80 participants selected for LGFA’s ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes

The successful applicants have been announced for the second roll out of the ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes taking place in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.
The 87 participants selected hail from across 29 counties and will commence their leadership journeys at the end of September.
The Leading Provincial Females programme is designed for females aged 18+ interested in developing personally and also leading teams potentially through their role in the LGFA or the GAA.
There will be four programmes running consecutively – one in Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Munster – with some sessions specific to each province and others bringing females together from across the provinces.
This is a joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA, with the women involved in many various roles in their clubs or counties from administration, coaching, officiating through to PR.
All participants will attend two core days, one at the start and one at the end of the programme, which will examine their leadership skills.
They are also required to attend a mid-point evening core session, again focusing on their leadership skills.
Finally, participants must complete at least two modules from themes across the four strands of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media between each of those dates, a minimum of four in total.
Participants may attend more than four modules in total if they wish but it is a minimum of two between each date.
The successful applicants will learn from experts in each area and the commencement of the programme is eagerly anticipated.
The participants selected are as follows:
Connacht
|Emily Bowens
|Dunmore MacHales
|Galway
|Fiona Torrades
|Owenmore Gaels
|Galway
|Vivienne Nee
|Carna Caiseal
|Galway
|Elaine Goldrick
|Claregalway
|Galway
|Sarah Conroy
|Maigh Cuilinn
|Galway
|Rachel Forde
|Fr Griffins Eire Og
|Galway
|Alana Ní Chuinneagáin
|Ballinasloe
|Galway
|Noreen McKenzie
|Claregalway
|Galway
|Laura Muldoon
|St Mary’s Sligo
|Mayo
|Eilis Maloney
|Ballinrobe
|Mayo
|Natasha Munnelly
|Kilmore
|Roscommon
|Aine Keenan
|Castlerea St. Kevins
|Roscommon
|Lorraine Farrell
|St Patrick’s Sligo
|Sligo
Leinster
|Name
|Club
|County
|Jasmin Brennan Dowling
|Eire Og
|Carlow
|Rosemary O’Hara
|Éire Óg
|Carlow
|Leah Brady
|O’Dwyer’s
|Dublin
|Eva Wolzok
|None
|Dublin
|Ceri Rogers
|St Margaret’s
|Dublin
|Louise Quinlan
|Fingal Ravens
|Dublin
|Aimee Clarke
|Ballymun Kickhams
|Dublin
|Orla Keeling
|Fingallians
|Dublin
|Maria Curtis Uí Chinnéide
|Raheny
|Dublin
|Áine McLaughlin
|St Finians Swords
|Dublin
|Sinead McNeela
|Ballyboden St Enda’s
|Dublin
|Denise Corcoran
|O’Dwyer’s
|Dublin
|Fionnuala Murphy
|Whitehall Colmcille
|Dublin
|Nicole Gorey
|Sallins
|Kildare
|Gemma Carey
|Kilcullen
|Kildare
|Jacqueline Hayes
|Kill
|Kildare
|Emma Fox
|Barrow Gaels
|Kilkenny
|Aine Lyng
|Barrow Gaels
|Kilkenny
|Elaine Dempsey
|St Paul’s
|Laois
|Mary Kiernan
|Ballymore
|Longford
|Dawn Maguire
|Kilmessan
|Meath
|Frances Daly
|Ballinamere/Durrow
|Offaly
|Deirdreann Delaney
|St Joseph’s Ladies
|Westmeath
|Aoife O’Brien
|Tyrrellspass
|Westmeath
|Pauline Talbot
|Craanford Monaseed
|Wexford
Munster
|Emma Carr
|Wolfe Tones
|Clare
|Rosaleen O Brien
|Keelnameela
|Cork
|Catherine Norris
|Killavullen
|Cork
|Eucharia Gould
|Cobh
|Cork
|Kathie Cummins
|Ballygarvan
|Cork
|Michelle O’Keeffe
|Dromtarriffe
|Cork
|Eimer Healy
|Bishopstown
|Cork
|Hannah Healy Devlin
|Killarney Legion
|Kerry
|Lucy Curran
|Waterville
|Kerry
|Katrina Stack
|Laune Rangers
|Kerry
|Emma McCarthy
|Austin Stacks
|Kerry
|Marilyn Moynihan
|John Mitchels
|Kerry
|Rebecca Mason
|Listowel Emmetts
|Kerry
|Nora Fealey
|Laune Rangers
|Kerry
|Mairead Finnegan
|Spa, Killarney
|Kerry
|Maria Donoghue
|Ballinacurra Gaels
|Limerick
|Elaine O’Mahony
|Galtee Gaels
|Limerick
|Anne Delaney
|ABK
|Limerick
|Patreece Ryan
|Ardfinnan
|Tipperary
|Angelina Ryan
|Brian Boru
|Tipperary
|Michelle Caplis
|Cappawhite
|Tipperary
|Chantel Maher
|Roscrea
|Tipperary
|Eileen Daly
|Tramore
|Waterford
|Abbie Dunphy
|Tramore
|Waterford
Ulster
|Name
|Club
|County
|Zoie Mc Auley
|Ciceam Ard Eoin
|Antrim
|Leona Brown
|Patrick Pearses
|Antrim
|Lynette Kelly
|St James Aldergrove
|Antrim
|Stacey Maxwell
|O’Donnells
|Antrim
|Louise Brady
|Naomh Seamas
|Antrim
|Mairead McParland
|Carrickcruppen
|Armagh
|Sinéad McMahon
|Highmoss Sarsfields
|Armagh
|Lisa McClelland
|St Mary’s Granemore
|Armagh
|Maureen Reynolds
|Wolfe Tones
|Armagh
|Ann-Marie Nixon
|Wolfe Tones
|Armagh
|Susan Brady
|Ballyhaise
|Cavan
|Orla McGahan
|Cootehill Celtic
|Cavan
|Danielle Hargan
|St Brigids Belfast
|Derry
|Janey McCauley
|Moville
|Donegal
|Laura Owens
|Liatroim Fontenoys
|Down
|Lucy Connor
|Saul
|Down
|Clare Mc Granaghan
|St Michael’s Magheralin
|Down
|Catherine Pyers
|Annaclone
|Down
|Julie Connolly
|Enniskillen Gaels
|Fermanagh
|Michelle McDermott
|St Patrick’s Donagh
|Fermanagh
|Marie Mc Carron
|Emyvale Ladies
|Monaghan
|Christina Weldon
|Latton O’Rahilly
|Monaghan
|Kathy Deery
|Donaghmoyne
|Monaghan
|Lorraine O’Donnell
|Drumhowan
|Monaghan
|Mairéad Conlon
|Duiche Neill, Benburb
|Tyrone