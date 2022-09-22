Over 80 participants selected for LGFA’s ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes

The successful applicants have been announced for the second roll out of the ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes taking place in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.  

The 87 participants selected hail from across 29 counties and will commence their leadership journeys at the end of September. 

The Leading Provincial Females programme is designed for females aged 18+ interested in developing personally and also leading teams potentially through their role in the LGFA or the GAA.  

There will be four programmes running consecutively – one in Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Munster – with some sessions specific to each province and others bringing females together from across the provinces. 

This is a joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA, with the women involved in many various roles in their clubs or counties from administration, coaching, officiating through to PR. 

All participants will attend two core days, one at the start and one at the end of the programme, which will examine their leadership skills.  

They are also required to attend a mid-point evening core session, again focusing on their leadership skills.  

Finally, participants must complete at least two modules from themes across the four strands of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media between each of those dates, a minimum of four in total.   

Participants may attend more than four modules in total if they wish but it is a minimum of two between each date. 

The successful applicants will learn from experts in each area and the commencement of the programme is eagerly anticipated.  

The participants selected are as follows: 

Connacht 

Emily Bowens Dunmore MacHales Galway 
Fiona Torrades Owenmore Gaels Galway 
Vivienne Nee Carna Caiseal Galway 
Elaine Goldrick Claregalway Galway 
Sarah Conroy  Maigh Cuilinn  Galway 
Rachel Forde  Fr Griffins Eire Og  Galway  
Alana Ní Chuinneagáin  Ballinasloe  Galway  
Noreen McKenzie Claregalway Galway  
Laura Muldoon  St Mary’s Sligo Mayo 
Eilis Maloney  Ballinrobe  Mayo 
Natasha Munnelly Kilmore Roscommon 
Aine Keenan Castlerea St. Kevins Roscommon  
Lorraine Farrell St Patrick’s Sligo  Sligo  

Leinster 

Name Club  County 
Jasmin Brennan Dowling  Eire Og Carlow 
Rosemary O’Hara  Éire Óg  Carlow 
Leah Brady O’Dwyer’s Dublin 
Eva Wolzok None Dublin 
Ceri Rogers St Margaret’s Dublin 
Louise Quinlan Fingal Ravens  Dublin 
Aimee Clarke Ballymun Kickhams  Dublin 
Orla Keeling Fingallians  Dublin 
Maria Curtis Uí Chinnéide  Raheny   Dublin  
Áine McLaughlin  St Finians Swords  Dublin  
Sinead McNeela Ballyboden St Enda’s Dublin  
Denise Corcoran  O’Dwyer’s Dublin  
Fionnuala Murphy Whitehall Colmcille  Dublin  
Nicole Gorey Sallins Kildare 
Gemma Carey Kilcullen Kildare 
Jacqueline Hayes  Kill  Kildare  
Emma Fox Barrow Gaels Kilkenny 
Aine Lyng Barrow Gaels  Kilkenny 
Elaine Dempsey St Paul’s  Laois 
Mary Kiernan Ballymore Longford 
Dawn Maguire Kilmessan Meath 
Frances Daly Ballinamere/Durrow  Offaly  
Deirdreann Delaney  St Joseph’s Ladies  Westmeath 
Aoife O’Brien  Tyrrellspass  Westmeath  
Pauline Talbot  Craanford Monaseed  Wexford  

Munster 

Emma Carr Wolfe Tones Clare 
Rosaleen O Brien Keelnameela  Cork 
Catherine Norris Killavullen  Cork 
Eucharia Gould Cobh  Cork 
Kathie Cummins Ballygarvan  Cork 
Michelle O’Keeffe Dromtarriffe  Cork 
Eimer Healy Bishopstown  Cork  
Hannah Healy Devlin Killarney Legion Kerry 
Lucy Curran Waterville  Kerry 
Katrina Stack Laune Rangers Kerry 
Emma McCarthy Austin Stacks  Kerry 
Marilyn Moynihan  John Mitchels  Kerry 
Rebecca Mason  Listowel Emmetts  Kerry 
Nora Fealey  Laune Rangers  Kerry  
Mairead Finnegan  Spa, Killarney  Kerry  
Maria Donoghue Ballinacurra Gaels Limerick 
Elaine O’Mahony  Galtee Gaels  Limerick  
Anne Delaney  ABK  Limerick  
Patreece Ryan Ardfinnan  Tipperary 
Angelina Ryan  Brian Boru Tipperary 
Michelle Caplis  Cappawhite  Tipperary  
Chantel Maher Roscrea  Tipperary  
Eileen Daly Tramore Waterford 
Abbie Dunphy  Tramore  Waterford 

Ulster 

Name Club County 
Zoie Mc Auley  Ciceam Ard Eoin Antrim 
Leona Brown Patrick Pearses  Antrim 
Lynette Kelly St James Aldergrove Antrim 
Stacey Maxwell O’Donnells  Antrim 
Louise Brady Naomh Seamas  Antrim  
Mairead McParland  Carrickcruppen Armagh 
Sinéad McMahon Highmoss Sarsfields Armagh 
Lisa McClelland  St Mary’s Granemore  Armagh  
Maureen Reynolds  Wolfe Tones  Armagh 
Ann-Marie Nixon  Wolfe Tones Armagh  
Susan Brady  Ballyhaise  Cavan 
Orla McGahan  Cootehill Celtic  Cavan 
Danielle Hargan  St Brigids Belfast Derry 
Janey McCauley  Moville  Donegal 
Laura Owens Liatroim Fontenoys  Down 
Lucy Connor Saul Down 
Clare Mc Granaghan  St Michael’s Magheralin  Down 
Catherine Pyers Annaclone  Down 
Julie Connolly  Enniskillen Gaels  Fermanagh 
Michelle McDermott  St Patrick’s Donagh Fermanagh  
Marie Mc Carron Emyvale Ladies  Monaghan 
Christina Weldon Latton O’Rahilly  Monaghan 
Kathy Deery Donaghmoyne Monaghan 
Lorraine O’Donnell  Drumhowan  Monaghan  
Mairéad Conlon Duiche Neill, Benburb Tyrone 

