Over 80 participants selected for LGFA’s ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes

The successful applicants have been announced for the second roll out of the ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes taking place in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

The 87 participants selected hail from across 29 counties and will commence their leadership journeys at the end of September.

The Leading Provincial Females programme is designed for females aged 18+ interested in developing personally and also leading teams potentially through their role in the LGFA or the GAA.

There will be four programmes running consecutively – one in Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Munster – with some sessions specific to each province and others bringing females together from across the provinces.

This is a joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA, with the women involved in many various roles in their clubs or counties from administration, coaching, officiating through to PR.

All participants will attend two core days, one at the start and one at the end of the programme, which will examine their leadership skills.

They are also required to attend a mid-point evening core session, again focusing on their leadership skills.

Finally, participants must complete at least two modules from themes across the four strands of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media between each of those dates, a minimum of four in total.

Participants may attend more than four modules in total if they wish but it is a minimum of two between each date.

The successful applicants will learn from experts in each area and the commencement of the programme is eagerly anticipated.

The participants selected are as follows:

Connacht

Emily Bowens Dunmore MacHales Galway Fiona Torrades Owenmore Gaels Galway Vivienne Nee Carna Caiseal Galway Elaine Goldrick Claregalway Galway Sarah Conroy Maigh Cuilinn Galway Rachel Forde Fr Griffins Eire Og Galway Alana Ní Chuinneagáin Ballinasloe Galway Noreen McKenzie Claregalway Galway Laura Muldoon St Mary’s Sligo Mayo Eilis Maloney Ballinrobe Mayo Natasha Munnelly Kilmore Roscommon Aine Keenan Castlerea St. Kevins Roscommon Lorraine Farrell St Patrick’s Sligo Sligo

Leinster

Name Club County Jasmin Brennan Dowling Eire Og Carlow Rosemary O’Hara Éire Óg Carlow Leah Brady O’Dwyer’s Dublin Eva Wolzok None Dublin Ceri Rogers St Margaret’s Dublin Louise Quinlan Fingal Ravens Dublin Aimee Clarke Ballymun Kickhams Dublin Orla Keeling Fingallians Dublin Maria Curtis Uí Chinnéide Raheny Dublin Áine McLaughlin St Finians Swords Dublin Sinead McNeela Ballyboden St Enda’s Dublin Denise Corcoran O’Dwyer’s Dublin Fionnuala Murphy Whitehall Colmcille Dublin Nicole Gorey Sallins Kildare Gemma Carey Kilcullen Kildare Jacqueline Hayes Kill Kildare Emma Fox Barrow Gaels Kilkenny Aine Lyng Barrow Gaels Kilkenny Elaine Dempsey St Paul’s Laois Mary Kiernan Ballymore Longford Dawn Maguire Kilmessan Meath Frances Daly Ballinamere/Durrow Offaly Deirdreann Delaney St Joseph’s Ladies Westmeath Aoife O’Brien Tyrrellspass Westmeath Pauline Talbot Craanford Monaseed Wexford

Munster

Emma Carr Wolfe Tones Clare Rosaleen O Brien Keelnameela Cork Catherine Norris Killavullen Cork Eucharia Gould Cobh Cork Kathie Cummins Ballygarvan Cork Michelle O’Keeffe Dromtarriffe Cork Eimer Healy Bishopstown Cork Hannah Healy Devlin Killarney Legion Kerry Lucy Curran Waterville Kerry Katrina Stack Laune Rangers Kerry Emma McCarthy Austin Stacks Kerry Marilyn Moynihan John Mitchels Kerry Rebecca Mason Listowel Emmetts Kerry Nora Fealey Laune Rangers Kerry Mairead Finnegan Spa, Killarney Kerry Maria Donoghue Ballinacurra Gaels Limerick Elaine O’Mahony Galtee Gaels Limerick Anne Delaney ABK Limerick Patreece Ryan Ardfinnan Tipperary Angelina Ryan Brian Boru Tipperary Michelle Caplis Cappawhite Tipperary Chantel Maher Roscrea Tipperary Eileen Daly Tramore Waterford Abbie Dunphy Tramore Waterford

Ulster