Over 4,000 Camogie Players and Hurlers Including Seven Galway Teams Descend for John West Féile na nGael Finals

Over 200 club sides will compete in the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling Finals 2024 across 20 venues nationwide this Saturday (June 22), marking the 50th anniversary of the Camogie competition.

What has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe will see 24 sides, comprising 500 camogie players and hurlers, descend on Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns for the Division One finals.

Meanwhile, almost 200 teams, comprising 3,640 players, will take part in John West Féile na nGael finals taking place at 22 venues across Ireland for sides outside the top division on the same day.

Oranmore/Maree are the Galway Hurling Division 1 contenders, with Abbeyknockmoy and Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough also in action in different regions.

Athenry represent Galway camogie in Division 1, while Ahascragh/Caltra, Ardrahan and Craughwell are also all involved in various tournaments.

The Féile Peile na nÓg (Gaelic football and ladies’ football) national division one finals will take place at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan, Co Mayo on Saturday, June 29 when finals for teams outside division one will also take place at 20 venues nationwide

Almost 4,000 players will be involved in Féile Peile na nÓg finals this year. 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of Féile’s LGFA element.

A side will represent Australasia for the first time at Féile Peile na nÓg, while clubs from the US, Europe and UK will be take part across both weekends.

John West Féile brings together thousands of young hurlers, camogie players and Gaelic footballers in a celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition.

Throughout its sponsorship of Féile, John West has focused on the importance of natural nutrition in fuelling families, whilst encouraging teenagers to participate in Gaelic games and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle.

This is the ninth year of John West’s sponsorship of Féile and for a second year, John West will partner with SuperValu to promote John West Féile in stores across the country, as retailers continue to recognise the popularity of the competition.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Camogie competition, John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde, said the company is promoting better, healthier lunch options.

She said canned fish is a nutritious and convenient – yet often forgotten – alternative to processed, salty, less healthy foods.

“Many popular lunch and snack options are high in calories, salt and sugar, but tuna is a healthier choice and a much better alternative,” she said.

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said John West Féile is an integral part of the GAA calendar.

“It nurtures an enthusiasm for our games, where friendships and memories are made,” he said.

“Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg, and I look forward to seeing this tradition continue this year.

“Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2024.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, highlighted John West Féile’s emphasis on fun, friendship, and participation.

“Players will make new friends and re-connect with old friends. John West Féile will once again provide young players with lifelong memories.”

Brian Molloy, Uachtarán, The Camogie Association, said John West Féile na nGael is, for many players, their first time to compete in a national competition.

“I hope their experience will be positive, both on and off the field, and pay tribute to the volunteers who make such a valuable contribution to make John West Féile so special.”