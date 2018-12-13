Over 370 pupils take over the National Basketball Arena for first ever Irish Jr NBA festival of basketball

The National Basketball Arena in Tallaght was taken over by more than 370 primary school pupils today for the first ever Irish Jr NBA festival of basketball proudly supported by DeCare Dental.

26 teams from ten different counties across the country flocked to the arena for a day of games, skills and fun, and also got to meet NBA ambassador, Ronny Turiaf, who was on hand to show them some skills and tricks on the day. The pupils also got to take part in a healthy living workshop with DeCare Dental.

Many of the schools are in their first year of playing basketball, and there was huge excitement as they got to experience the big court at the National Basketball Arena alongside their friends, classmates and teachers.

Speaking afterwards, Basketball Ireland’s Conor Meany stated: “We are thrilled to have hosted the first Irish Jr NBA at the arena today along with DeCare Dental. Seeing so many kids getting involved in basketball for the first time has been absolutely fantastic and we hope that they will go on now and link up with the clubs in their area to keep learning more about the game.

“The Jr NBA is all about fun, respect and teamwork and the 26 teams here today certainly showed just that. We were honoured to have Ronny Turiaf as our ambassador for the event, and there was great excitement for all the kids who got to meet him and chat to him. We can’t wait for next year’s event already!”

The Jr NBA is a global programme run in over 70 countries and is built on the principles of fun, teamwork and respect.

Jr. NBA Basketball Ireland League 2018

Athlone BC (Westmeath)

Coosan NS, Athlone – San Antonio Spurs

St Ciaran’s NS, Baylin – Toronto Raptors

East Cavan Eagles (Cavan)

St Mary’s NS, Virginia – Atlanta Hawks

St Killian’s NS, Mullagh – Brooklyn Nets

St Clare’s NS, Ballyjamesduff – Charlotte Hornets

Ej Sligo All Stars (Sligo)

Scoil Mhuire agus Iosaf, Collooney – Utah Jazz

Naomh Eanna, Carraroe, Sligo – Washington Wizards

Killester BC (Dublin)

St Francis of Assisi, Belmayne – Philadelphia 76ers

Liffey Celtics BC (Kildare)

Tiermohan NS – OKC Thunder and New York Knicks

Limerick Celtics (Limerick)

Limerick School Project – Indiana Pacers

Limerick Educate Together – Los Angeles Clippers

Neptune BC (Cork)

Scoil Oilibhéir, Cork – Minnesota Timberwolves

Ongar Chasers (Dublin)

St Benedict’s NS, Ongar – Portland Trailblazers

Castaheany Educate Together – Phoenix Suns

Templeogue BC (Dublin)

St Colmcille’s Knocklyon, Dublin – Boston Celtics

St Dominic’s NS, Tallaght, Dublin – Sacramento Kings

Titans BC (Galway)

Scoil Iognaid, Galway – Denver Nuggets

Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Galway -Detroit Pistons

Mercy Primary & Scoil Bhríde, Shantalla Galway – Golden State Warriors

Tralee Imperials (Kerry)

Scoil Eoin, Tralee – Los Angeles Lakers

St Brendan’s NS, Tralee – Memphis Grizzlies

Ulster University Elks (Belfast)

Ballyclare High School, Belfast – Chicago Bulls

Abbey Community College, Belfast – Cleveland Cavaliers

Blessed Trinity College, Belfast – Dallas Mavericks