11 October 2023

Over 2,000 runners expected to take part in Friday night’s Croi Night Run

The 9th annual Croí Night Run 5k, sponsored by Benecol is taking place on the promenade in Salthill, Galway this Friday 13th October at 8pm.

Due to the unprecedented demand, with 2000 participants expected, Croí would like to advise motorists and road users that there may be delays in the area from 8-9pm.

The 5k race will start at Mutton Island at 8pm and crowds will be expected in the area in advance of the start time.

For further information on the event please visit: https://croi.ie/event/9th-annual-croi-night-run/

Croí would like to take this opportunity to thank registrants, local communities along the route for their patience and understanding in advance of the event.

