Over 102,000 children take part in the SPAR FAI School Zone!

print

102,860 Children from 904 Primary Schools Complete the SPAR FAI School Zone

59 Galway Schools Complete Weeks of Football Themed Primary School Lessons Designed For In-Class And Remote Learning

Over 102,000 primary school children throughout Ireland have taken part in the SPAR FAI School Zone, a new digital learning resource for teachers and parents of primary school children in 4th, 5th and 6th class offering interactive and engaging lesson plans designed with both the classroom and home schooling in mind.

The lessons were delivered twice a week over the course of 4 weeks to 904 primary schools, including 59 schools in Galway. The initiative saw 56,419 boys and 46,441 girls enjoy user-friendly lessons that covered core subjects such as Maths, History, Geography, English, Art, Irish and Healthy Eating.

One school in each county was selected to win a special prize with Castlegar N.S chosen as the Galway winner of the SPAR FAI School Zone competition and will receive a specially commissioned SPAR FAI football kit for their school. Congratulations also to Coláiste Eoin in Crumlin, Co Dublin who were selected as the nationwide winners and will now receive the grand prize of a virtual meet and greet with members of Stephen Kenny’s international team.

SPAR’s support of the SPAR FAI School Zone is a continuation of SPAR’s dedication to grassroots football and was developed as an extension to the hugely successful SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme, which had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19 Restrictions.

Commenting on the success of the new initiative, SPAR Sales Director, Colin Donnelly said: “We’ve been supporting the FAI for more than six years now through our ground-breaking sponsorship of the SPAR Primary Schools 5s Programme. It’s been an exceptional year for teachers, parents and students and we are delighted to see that so many children throughout Ireland were able to take part and benefit from the lessons that the SPAR FAI School Zone provided. The overall success of the programme has been a testament to the commitment of our community network of SPAR Retailers around the country, whose involvement with their own local schools continues to drive the participation and success of this great initiative. We very much look forward to working with the FAI next year to continue supporting these great grassroots programmes.”

To find out more visit: www.spar.ie