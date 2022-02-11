Over 100 Galway sporting clubs and organisations to receive over ten million euro in new sports capital grants

An overall package of €150 million in new sports capital grants have been announced today, with over €10 million coming to over 100 Galway clubs and organisations.

Included among the grant recipients were the Tuam Stadium Development Committee with €297,000 which is expected to prompt tenders to be sent out in the coming weeks for the construction of a new stand. The Moanbaun Sports Development in Athenry received €300,000 for a new running track, while Corinthians Rugby received €236,000 for a new all-weather pitch, Galway Cricket Club got €230,000 for new changing rooms and €178,000 for a new synthetic hockey pitch in Millers Lane. Locally, there were €150,000 grants awarded to Athenry Golf Club, Ballinasloe Tennis Club, Caltra, Clarinbridge, Glinsk, Athenry, Milltown, St Brendans and Killererin GAA clubs, Colga FC and Colemanstown Soccer Clubs, Monivea Rugby Club and Gort Community School Astroturf.

The Tuam and Ballinasloe Leisure Centres also received almost €150,000 in grants, while Galway City Council received over €1.6 million to build ball walls, all-weather pitches and drainage works.

Other groups to get grants over €100,000 were Clonberne Community Centre Hall, Craughwell Athletic Club, Corofin GAA, Galway Bay Sailing Club, Ballinasloe Golf, Rugby and Soccer Clubs, Barna Na Forbacha Soccer, Cappataggle Community Association and Moyne Villa Soccer Club, while Kilconly Community Recreation, and the GAA Clubs in Killimordaly, Kilnadeema Leitrim and Turloughmore received grants just under €100,000.

The full list of all grants awarded to Galway is…