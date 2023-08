Outstanding results for Galway areas in Community Games National Finals

It was another outstanding Community Games National Finals for Galway with Area taking home sixteen medals from the games including 7 gold medals.

The results in full are…

Athletics

Track Relay Boys U/12

Bronze Medal

Ballinderreen

Donal Coyle,

Dara Hanrahan

Dylan Henry

Conor Lynch

Cathal Walsh

Boys U/12 Long Puck

4th Place Medal

Daragh Whelan, Ardrahan

Girls U/14 Long Puck

Gold Medal

Cara Giglin, Ardrahan

(Two in a row Gold for Cara)

Girls U/16 High Jump

Bronze Medal

Saoirse Hunter, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/12 Boys 200m Track

Bronze Medal

Cathal Walsh, Ballinderreen

U/Girls U/100m

Gold Medal

Amelia Henry, Ballinderreen

U/12 Boys 100m

4th Place Medal

Dylan Henry, Ballinderreen

Boys U/12 600m

Bronze Medal

Donal Coyle, Ballinderreen

Girls U/14 800m

Bronze Medal

Claudia Coyle, Ballindereen

Team Events

U/11 Hurling

Gold – Portumna

U/12 Girls 7 a side Soccer

Gold – Clarinbridge

U/10 Gaelic Football

Gold – Moycullen

U/13 Girls Rounders

Gold – Athenry

U/15 Girls Rounders

Gold – Athenry

U/16 Tag Rugby

Silver – Ballinasloe

U/14 Camogie

Silver – Portumna