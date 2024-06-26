Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon wins Leinster U18 Girls Amateur Open

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon has won the Leinster U18 Girls Amateur Open held in Royal Tara Golf Club.

Scores of 73,69 and 73 saw her finish on -1, two shots clear of Hannah Lee McNamara on +1.

Kate gave her reaction to Daragh Small following her win.

