Oughterard’s Kate Dillon to represent Ireland in Golf Matchplay versus Wales

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon has been included on the Irish Girls High Performance team to take on Wales next weekend.

Action takes place in Rosslare Golf Club on 23rd/24th March with two sessions of matchplay on Saturday before the closing ties on Sunday.

The Irish Girls’ and Boys’ High Performance teams for the upcoming matches against Wales have been selected.

The matches take place between 23 and 24 March with ten Irish players in action at Rosslare Golf Club. Saturday will see two sessions of match play before the closing match play ties on Sunday.

Kate Dillon (Oughterard), who was part of the Irish team that reached the Octagonal Championship match, will be joined by last year’s U18 Order of Merit winner, Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co Louth). Maebh McLoughlin (Co Sligo) and Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park) complete the Girls’ team.

Meanwhile, last year’s winning Boys’ Home Internationals team are represented by John Doyle (Fota Island). Mark Cadden (Roganstown), Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast), Evan Monaghan (Tullamore), Gordon Sillett (Ballykisteen) and Charlie Smyth (Slieve Russell) are also named in the Boys’ team.

Girls:

Kate Dillon (Oughterard)

Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park)

Maebh McLoughlin (Co Sligo)

Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co Louth)

Boys:

Mark Cadden (Roganstown)

John Doyle (Fota Island)

Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast)

Evan Monaghan (Tullamore)

Gordon Sillett (Ballykisteen)

Charlie Smyth (Slieve Russell)

Girls Team Manager – Brenda Craig (Roganstown)

Girls Coach – Chris Jelly

Boys Team Captain – Peter English (Limerick)

Boys Coach – Johnny Foster