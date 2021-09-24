Oughterard’s Devon Morley recognised as the man in the Galway Jersey at The Masters

The search is over for the Galway legend on the first tee at the Ryder Cup this afternoon in Wisconsin.

A picture of a man in a Galway GAA jersey at the first tee went viral and he was named as Devon Morley from Oughterard, who is on a golf scholarship in the University of Louisville having attended secondary school in St Paul’s Oughterard.

Devon spoke to John Mulligan and Ronan Lardner on Friday afternoon:

For his troubles, Devon is going to receive €500 from Supermacs and Supermacs will also give you & a friend a 2 night stay in one of the Só Hotels for identifying him.

The draw for all those in early to identify Devon wearing the Supermacs Galway Jersey at ‘Whistling Straights’ will take place on Monday morning at 8.45am on Mollie in the Morning.