Oughterard Wins Dramatic County Intermediate Football Final Replay

Oughterard won one of the most dramatic Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Finals in living memory when they needed penalties to overcome a brave Micheal Breathnach in Pearse Stadium on Saturday last.

The game finished 0-19 to 1-16 after extra time with Oughterard winning 5-4 in sudden death penalties.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary and reaction again with match commentator Ollie Turner and match analyst Diarmuid Blake.

Presented by John Mulligan

First Half

Second Half

Here is the commentary of the Extra Time, penalties and immediate reaction from man of the match Matthew Tierney

Here is the Full Time match report from Kevin Dwyer

The Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty spoke to Ollie after the game.

Ollie also spoke to Oughterard goalkeeper Jordon Waller who saved the last Breathnach penalty.