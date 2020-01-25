Oughterard wins All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final

Oughterard GAA Club made history this evening becoming only the second ever club from Galway to win the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Title when beating Magheracloone from Monaghan in the All-Ireland Final by 2-16 to 0-12.
Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that special night for Oughterard GAA with tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer.
Presented by Doc O’Connor and John Mulligan
First Half
Second Half
After the game, Oughterard Captain Eddie O’Sullivan collected the cup and this is his speech.
After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to the Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty
Tommy then spoke to Man Of The Match Eric Lee
Tommy got the thoughts of Oughterard Captain Eddie O’Sullivan
Finally, Tommy spoke to the Chairman of Galway GAA Pat Kearney and the Chairman of the Football Board and an Oughterard man, Kevin Clancy.