Oughterard wins All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final

Oughterard GAA Club made history this evening becoming only the second ever club from Galway to win the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Title when beating Magheracloone from Monaghan in the All-Ireland Final by 2-16 to 0-12.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that special night for Oughterard GAA with tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer.

Presented by Doc O’Connor and John Mulligan

First Half

Second Half

After the game, Oughterard Captain Eddie O’Sullivan collected the cup and this is his speech.

After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to the Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty

Tommy then spoke to Man Of The Match Eric Lee

Tommy got the thoughts of Oughterard Captain Eddie O’Sullivan

Finally, Tommy spoke to the Chairman of Galway GAA Pat Kearney and the Chairman of the Football Board and an Oughterard man, Kevin Clancy.

The Oughterard Team after this evening’s All-Ireland Club Final

Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty celebrates after the final whistle on the steps of the Hogan Stand

Enda Tierney, Matthew Tierney (Snr), Mary Tierney and Matthew Tierney in the dressing room after the All-Ireland Final.

The Oughterard team before this evening’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final