Oughterard vs Michael Glaveys (Connacht Junior Ladies Football Quarter-Final Preview)

Oughterard continue their historic season this Saturday (21st October) when they host Roscommon’s Michael Glaveys in the Connacht Junior Ladies Football Semi-Final.

The Galway Junior A champions only formed their adult team four years ago but after successive promotions, now play in a provincial competition for the first time.

Former Galway star Barbara Hannon is captain of the visitors after moving from Dunmore MacHales in 2022.

Leading up to the game, Oughterard manager Kevin Joyce has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Oughterard on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have commentary and updates here on Galway Bay FM.